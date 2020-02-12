Man accused of secretly filming people getting massages and child porn possession appears in court

A man accused by Peoria Police of secretly filming people inside a massage room with a hidden video camera has made an appearance in court.

According to a statement released Wednesday, 52-year-old Robert Miller was arrested at his home in Phoenix. An investigation involving Miller began on the evening of February 10, when an extremely aware customer discovered an odd item plugged into an outlet in a massage room.

In a photo provided by Peoria Police, the odd item resembles a charger with two USB ports, with a hidden camera lens located below the ports.

According to investigators, the device recorded video showing clients undressing before their massages.

Miller, according to Peoria Police officials, works as a massage therapist for a company named New Serenity Massage / Pain Management Arizona. Miller reportedly provided massages at two locations, one of which was in Peoria.

Investigators say they believe Miller was recording customers before, during and after massages he performed. According to court documents, Miller told police the hidden camera was to protect him, in case a massage client tried to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

The COO at Sonoran Life Solutions tells FOX 10 on Thursday that Miller worked as an independent contractor inside their Peoria outpatient counseling office. He says the business offers clients a variety of holistic options, which includes massage therapy for pain.

In court, Miller tried to convince a judge to set his bail at a lower amount. Ultimately, a judge set a Secured Appearance Bond of $100,000. If released on bail, Miller will have to undergo electronic monitoring.

Robert Miller (Photo Courtesy: Peoria Police Department)

During a search of Miller's home, detectives say hundreds of images of child pornography, sex toys that resemble children, and videos of customers during their massages were found on flash drives and SD cards, and some images have been printed out. Miller tried to defend himself from the child porn accusations in court.

According to Peoria Police officials, Miller is accused of surreptitious filming and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Anyone with information can contact Peoria Police. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/