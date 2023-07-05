Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of shooting, killing 2 near Gila Bend

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GILA BEND, Ariz. - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting near Gila Bend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on July 3 at a home off Paloma Road and Interstate 8.

Melissa Gutierrez, 44, and 22-year-old Orlando Osegueda were killed in the shooting. David Diaz, 21, was arrested and booked into jail.

"There are no outstanding suspects however the incident is still actively being investigated by the MCSO Homicide Unit," the sheriff's office said.

No further details were released by MCSO.

Area where the shooting happened: