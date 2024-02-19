Man accused of stabbing woman at Arizona McDonald's

A man accused of committing multiple stabbings in the Valley, including one at a McDonald's restaurant in Surprise, has been arrested.

The Surprise incident happened at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 near Greenway and Reems Roads.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she is recovering. The victim was not identified.

Police say the suspect, described as a man with long dark hair, fled the scene on foot. As officers searched for the suspect, they learned a man matching the description of the suspect had stolen a car nearby.

"Surprise Police Department began to coordinate with metro Phoenix law enforcement agencies to locate the stolen vehicle and suspect," Surprise Police said. "Officers from the Scottsdale Police Department located the stolen vehicle and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident."

Raad Almansoori (Surprise PD)

Investigators say 26-year-old Raad Almansoori admitted to the stabbing, as well as another stabbing that happened a few days earlier in Phoenix.

Almansoori was booked into jail and is being held without bond. He is accused of multiple charges related to the stabbings, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Anyone with information on the McDonald's stabbing should call police at 623-222-4000.

Map of where the stabbing happened