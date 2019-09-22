Man allegedly driving impaired causes 5-car crash in Gilbert

Police say a Queen Creek man believed to be driving impaired caused a five-vehicle crash in Gilbert that involved 15 people.

They say 29-year-old Jorge Medina is facing charges of DUI and 13 counts of endangerment.

Gilbert police say Medina was taken to a hospital in serious condition while a woman and a 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Medina allegedly ran a red light Sunday morning, leading to a chain-reaction of crashes.

Police say a pickup truck carrying a family of five overturned and Medina's vehicle and the truck then struck another vehicle occupied by a family of eight on their way to church.

Two other vehicles were also struck in the chain-reaction that followed.

