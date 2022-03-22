Man arrested, accused of firing off handgun near north Scottsdale middle school, police say

article

Scottsdale Police officials say they have arrested a man for allegedly firing off a handgun near a north Scottsdale middle school on March 21.

According to a statement released on March 22, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Justin Bowser.

"He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges," officials wrote.

Investigators say that around 11:15 a.m., witnesses reported an adult male firing off gunshots on the soccer fields south of Desert Canyon Middle School, in an area south of Thompson Peak Parkway and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road.

The soccer fields, according to police, is in an area that belongs to the City of Scottsdale's McDowell Mountain Ranch Park & Aquatic Center.

"The school, as well as the McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic Center, were temporarily placed on lockdown. Responding officers quickly located the suspect nearby, and he was taken into custody without incident," read a portion of the statement.

Bowser, according to officials, lives in the area, and had no apparent ties to Desert Canyon Middle School. Two shell casings were found by officers, and a handgun was recovered from Bowser when he was arrested. No injuries or property damage were reported.

"There is no indication he was targeting the school for any criminal activity," read a portion of the statement released by police.

