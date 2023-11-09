Man arrested after explosion outside Arizona police department

An explosion outside the Benson Police Department led to a man's arrest.

The department says the explosion happened just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 just outside the front of the building. Investigators say a bottle with smoke coming from it and paper inside was found on the corner of the police station after the explosion.

Surveillance video showed a driver pulling up to the building and throwing what appeared to be a bottle at the police station.

"The vehicle appeared to wait for a short period of time and then left the scene north bound [sic]," police said. "The video also captured the explosion from the bottle approximately 20 seconds after the vehicle left the scene."

William Bagger

No injuries were reported.

Police say the vehicle was later found at a nearby Walmart and the driver, William Stephen Bagger, was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail. Bagger is accused of unlawful depositing of an explosive and engaging in an act of terrorism.

Benson is about 45 miles southeast of Tucson.

Map of Benson: