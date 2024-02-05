Man arrested for his stepfather's murder in Phoenix: PD

A man accused of shooting and killing his stepfather in Phoenix has been arrested.

Police say officers responded to 40th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found 32-year-old Jose Leyva with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say surveillance footage showed a vehicle leaving the scene after the shooting.

"Once images of the vehicle involved in the homicide were released to the public, it was quickly identified," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Police identified the owner of the vehicle as 20-year-old Jorge Ramirez, Leyva's stepson.

Jorge Ramirez (MCSO)

Investigators believe Leyva was shot following an argument with Ramirez.

On Feb. 4, Ramirez was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges, including murder.

Map of where the shooting happened