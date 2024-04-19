Man attacked his estranged wife, fled west Phoenix home with their child: PD

Police say a man who assaulted his estranged wife at her west Phoenix home before fleeing with their child has been arrested.

The incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. on April 16 near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a domestic violence assault in the area. When officers got to the scene, they learned the suspect, 27-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado, had left with his and his wife's child.

Investigators say Maldonado was estranged from his wife and children after she came to Arizona from another state. Maldonado allegedly attacked his wife and stole several of her belongings, including her phone, her gun and her car keys.

Emmanuel Maldonado (MCSO)

"Maldonado’s wife barricaded herself in a room for protection along with some of her children," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "Maldonado left the home and took off from the area in his wife’s vehicle. He also took a child of his and his wife, not by force, and left the area."

Authorities issued a missing person advisory for the child, who was identified as 7-year-old Israel Maldonado.

The next day, police found Maldonado and arrested him. The child was found safe and was reunited with his mother.

Maldonado was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, weapons violations and burglary.

"Kidnapping charges related to the child have not been filed due to custody concerns, but this aspect also remains under investigation," Scherer added.

