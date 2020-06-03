Man attempted to stab officers with syringe as protesters moved through Orlando, police say

Even though protests on Tuesday in Orlando were mostly peaceful, some arrests were made.

Orlando Police said that one of the arrests made was because a man tried to stab several police officers with an exposed syringe.

They said that the incident occurred while a crowd of protesters gathered at Robinson and Rosalind around 7:30 p.m.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Ramsey Moore, has reportedly been charged with Attempted Aggravated Battery.

No officers were hurt, police confirmed.

