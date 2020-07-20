Man awaiting trial on 5 rape charges collects new rape charge while out on bond

article

Terrence Terrell Keeton was already awaiting trial on five rape and seven sodomy charges when U.S. Marshals arrested him again on July 15.

The 27-year-old aspiring porn star is accused of committing another rape, just a month after being released from custody.

On July 9, police said Keeton raped an 18-year-old in his home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.Keeton’s new charge carries a $60,000 bond, but he’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center pending a revocation hearing regarding his initial charges. Last month, a judge removed the cash stipulation from his bond, which allowed Keeton’s initial release from custody.

A motion to revoke Keeton’s bond that stated a new arrest warrant had been signed on July 13, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

For his previous charges, which date back to 2016, Keeton is accused of raping five different women — two of whom he allegedly held at gunpoint during the sexual assaults. A trial had been set for earlier this year, but ended up getting postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Keeton acknowledges he is a licensed gun owner, he denied being armed during the alleged rapes and claimed his sexual encounters were all consensual.

Advertisement

Keeton said he had text messages from women that showed they were comfortable with the acts being recorded, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

He also said he had messages from two of the women apologizing for lying about the incidents, but he claims those messages were gone when police gave him his phone back.

He wrote a letter to a judge that said videos he recorded during the sexual acts prove that they weren’t rape.

This story was reported from Atlanta.