Man badly hurt after bee attack at Phoenix motel lobby

Three people have been stung by a swarm of bees at a Phoenix motel on April 7.

The attack happened in the lobby of the Quality Inn near 48th Street and Thomas Road. Firefighters say a 37-year-old man was badly hurt after getting stung several times.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say two other people were also stung, but they are expected to be OK.

A beekeeper was reportedly headed to the scene to take care of the hive. It i's very unusual for this to happen in a motel lobby.

