Man caught on video reportedly trying to steal a vacuum cleaner from Target

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are searching for a man who they say attempted to steal a vacuum cleaner from Target in November.

It happened Nov. 8 just after 9 p.m. He reportedly was approached by a loss prevention personnel, pulled out a knife and threatened them.

He then dropped the vacuum and fled Target. It's unknown which Target location this happened at.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers, or go to silentwitness.org.