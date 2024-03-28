Man convicted of killing his girlfriend in north Phoenix

A man arrested in the shooting death of his girlfriend over three years ago in north Phoenix has been convicted of murder.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Jessica Kennedy, 39, was found dead at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Upon entering the apartment, police officers found Jessica with a gunshot wound to the head, but no weapon was recovered from the scene," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Kennedy's boyfriend, Cecil Noyola, fled Arizona but later turned himself in.

"He admitted to giving the gun to a friend; it was recovered after the friend was arrested," MCAO said.

Noyola, 64, was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20.

"This defendant shot his girlfriend, left her to die, and then did everything possible to avoid being held accountable," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "I hope Jessica knows we worked hard over the last three years to get justice for her. To her family and loved ones, I hope this is the start of their journey towards healing."

Map of where the shooting happened