Man dead after being pulled from Lake Havasu

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say a 21-year-old Las Vegas man was pulled from Lake Havasu over the weekend has died.

According to officials, the incident happened on June 6, when the victim, now identified as Torrian Jones, was reported missing near London Bridge Beach.

Deputies and divers with the sheriff’s office, Lake Havasu City Police Department and Lake Havasu City Fire Department began a search in the water. Jones was later found about 25 feet off shore and in about 7 feet of water by a firefighter.

Rescue crews began CPR on Jones, and he was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he died that evening.

"Wind, waves, and swimming ability appear to be a factor, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved," authorities said.

This incident is still under investigation.