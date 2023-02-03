Man dead following crash in West Phoenix, fire officials say

Phoenix Fire officials say a man is dead following a two-car crash in West Phoenix on the afternoon of Feb. 3.

The crash, according to a statement by Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. When crews arrived, they had to extricate some of the victims from their cars.

Besides the man who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials say a juvenile boy and three other men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation by Phoenix Police is underway, according to fire officials. There are roadway restrictions in the area.

