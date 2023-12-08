Man detained after escaping police custody in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are starting an internal review on how a man managed to escape from a police precinct on Dec. 8.

The incident, according to a statement, happened at around 8:00 p.m. at a police station in the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. The suspect, who was only identified as an adult male, was taken to the police station due to outstanding warrants for aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

"During the processing, officers lost sight of him while inside a north Phoenix police station. The man had ran out the back door of the precinct and away from the area," read a portion of the statement.

Police say at around 8:45 p.m., people at a gas station in the area detained a man who was in handcuffs, and then called police.

"At no time did the man pose a threat to the community. He was taken to the hospital for precaution. Pending his release from the hospital, he will be booked into MCSO jail for additional felony charges along with his outstanding warrants," read a portion of the statement.

