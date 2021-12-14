Man dies after being found shot inside car in central Phoenix

article

Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside a car near 13th Avenue and Madison Street on Dec. 11.

The investigation began after a crash was reported in the area at 3:45 a.m. last Saturday. When police arrived, they found a parked car that had driven off the side of the road.

The driver, 69-year-old John Scales, was found with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but died two days later on Dec. 13.

Detectives are still looking for more information on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

