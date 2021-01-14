Man dies after being hit by car near 36th St and McDowell

One man has died in a deadly crash near 36th Street and McDowell Road overnight on Jan. 14.

Police say the victim, identified as 22-year-old Jackson Tsinnijinnie, was crossing the street when he was hit by a car traveling eastbound down McDowell. He was not walking on a crosswalk, according to officials.

Phoenix Fire crews pronounced Tsinnijinnie dead at the scene.

The driver stayed to talk to officers, and neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the investigation, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

