Man dies after being shot at east Phoenix apartments, police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot at an apartment complex in east Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near 40th Street and McDowell Road and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.

"No suspects were described or seen by any witness contacted," Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement on Aug. 23.

No further details were released.