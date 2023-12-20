Man dies after being stabbed at Phoenix hotel, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was apparently stabbed to death early Wednesday morning at a hotel in Phoenix.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 20 at a business near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found 62-year-old Kenneth Stanford with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Stanford was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

"Officers spoke to witnesses and learned the man walked up to the restaurant and said he was shot. Officers checked the surrounding area and found evidence of a shooting inside a room at a nearby hotel," police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The names of the hotel and restaurant were not released.

On Dec. 21, police clarified that it appears Stanford was stabbed and not shot.

"This information will be confirmed after a post-mortem exam is completed by of [sic] the Office of the Medical Examiner," police said.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Dec. 20 at a Phoenix business near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.

