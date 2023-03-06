Man dies following shots fired call at Phoenix Family Dollar store

A man is dead after police say they responded to reports of shots fired at a dollar store in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the store near 29th Avenue and Cactus Road and found a man outside who was unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

"Detectives are currently investigating the incident to determine what occurred," police said.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: