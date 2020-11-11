Man dies in Phoenix police custody following domestic dispute

article

An investigation is underway after a man died in Phoenix police custody following a domestic dispute with his wife.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the night of Nov. 10 at a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 62-year-old Michael Robin and his wife, who said she and her husband were arguing over finances and he had been drinking alcohol.

Robin appeared to be intoxicated and told officers he did not feel well. Police say he suffered from underlying medical problems.

Robin was examined by firefighters and was released back into police custody. After officers determined no crime had been committed during the domestic dispute, Robin agreed to leave for the night.

Officers offered to transport Robin to a hotel for the night and he agreed. Robin was handcuffed in the front of his body and was placed in the backseat of the officers' patrol car.

Advertisement

After a few minutes of driving, the officers noticed Robin was no longer talking and was unresponsive.

Officers stopped the patrol car near 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road and performed life-saving efforts until firefighters arrived at the scene.

Robin was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.