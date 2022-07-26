Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

A mountain rescue in Phoenix turned deadly on the morning of July 26.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a mountain rescue at North Mountain.

"Phoenix fire fighters have located an adult male who was determined to be beyond resuscitation efforts on the mountain trail near 7th avenue and Peoria Av.," the department said.

The investigation will be turned over to Phoenix Police.

No further details have been released.

