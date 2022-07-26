Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:33 PM MST until TUE 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
10
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Dust Advisory
from TUE 12:41 PM MST until TUE 1:30 PM MST, Pinal County

Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 10:09AM
North Mountain
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - A mountain rescue in Phoenix turned deadly on the morning of July 26.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a mountain rescue at North Mountain.

"Phoenix fire fighters have located an adult male who was determined to be beyond resuscitation efforts on the mountain trail near 7th avenue and Peoria Av.," the department said.

The investigation will be turned over to Phoenix Police.

No further details have been released.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: