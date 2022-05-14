Man dies after being shot in Goodyear backyard, suspect wanted

Police are searching for a suspect after a man died after being shot in a Goodyear neighborhood.

Officers visited a home south of Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street at 1 a.m. on May 14 for reports of a shooting and found a wounded 19-year-old Mohamed Salim Abdullah in the backyard.

Abdullah died from his injuries at the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting remains on the loose.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Mohamed Salim Abdullah (Goodyear Police Department)

