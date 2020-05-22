Man fatally shot in Ahwatukee officer-involved shooting identified

Phoenix police identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Ahwatukee Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a domestic violence call late Thursday night at an apartment near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard.

When officers knocked on the door, they say a 40-year-old Ryan Whitaker armed with a gun opened the door. Police say Whitaker moved towards one of the officers and was shot by police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"They [officers] made contact at the door. An individual, a 40-year-old man, came to the door. He was armed and based on that encounter, one of the officers fired at that individual, struck him, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

No officers were injured.