Man found dead in canal in Gilbert

One man was found dead in a canal in Gilbert early on Saturday.

Police said that the person was located face down and unresponsive around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Baseline Road and Lindsay Road in Mesa.

Members of the fire department removed the body from the water and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation found a bike and clothes located north of Baseline Road that may have belonged to the man.

The man was not identified as authorities were waiting to notify next of kin first.

Personnel from both the Mesa and Gilbert Police Departments were assisting with the investigation.

Where the body was found: