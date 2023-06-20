Man found dead on Black Mountain hiking trail

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a Cave Creek hiking trail Tuesday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a trailhead near Military and School House Roads just before 5 a.m. on June 20.

Once at the scene, deputies found the body of a man.

The victim was not identified.

"At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death," MCSO said.

No further details were released.

Area where the body was found: