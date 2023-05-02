Man found shot outside Mesa elementary school

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot outside of an elementary school in Mesa.

Mesa Police say officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting on May 2 outside of Ramon S. Mendoza Elementary School, located near Recker and McKellips Roads.

"One of the reporting parties was a security guard and he said he heard a shot in the area and located a man by the school who had been shot one time," Det. Richard Encinas said.

A second person who reported the shooting said a man had been shot, but she wasn't able to provide more information because her phone died while she was speaking to authorities.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

"The victim was not able to provide much information on what happened or who shot him," Det. Encinas said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Area where the shooting happened: