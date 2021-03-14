Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Man from out of town goes missing in Phoenix near 18th Street and Broadway Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Enrique Martinez

PHOENIX - A 26-year-old man is missing out of Phoenix, says the police department on Sunday, March 14.

Enrique Martinez was last seen near 18th Street and Broadway Road wearing a white and red jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Police say he's not from Phoenix and may be confused and lost.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at 602-534-2121 during normal business hours and after hours and weekends at 602-262-6141.