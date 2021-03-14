Man from out of town goes missing in Phoenix near 18th Street and Broadway Road

article

A 26-year-old man is missing out of Phoenix, says the police department on Sunday, March 14.

Enrique Martinez was last seen near 18th Street and Broadway Road wearing a white and red jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Police say he's not from Phoenix and may be confused and lost.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at 602-534-2121 during normal business hours and after hours and weekends at 602-262-6141.