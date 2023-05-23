Expand / Collapse search

Man in custody after reported kidnapping at Phoenix motel

PHOENIX - A man was taken into custody following a possible kidnapping at a motel in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to the Knight's Inn motel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road at around 12:30 a.m. on May 23 after a woman reported that she had been taken by a man who was still inside a room.

Officers initially tried to get the man to come out, but he refused. A special assignments unit was brought in and was able to get the man into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

