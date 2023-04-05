Man indicted 2 years after Navajo woman's disappearance

Charges have now been filed in the case of a Navajo woman who has been missing for nearly two years.

Ella Mae Begay vanished from her Sweetwater home on the Navajo Nation back in June 2021.

Now, the U.S. Attorney's Office has announced that 23-year-old Preston Tolth has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to her disappearance.

The 23-year-old is accused of assaulting and carjacking Begay. Tolth allegedly took the 64-year-old's truck and took her across state lines "with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury."

The indictment did not reveal what exactly happened to her, and the FBI says agents are still searching for Begay.