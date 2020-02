Firefighters say a man was hospitalized after being injured in an early-morning house fire in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home near 14th Avenue and Peoria early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say the homeowner was injured while escaping the home during the fire. He was been taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No firefighters were injured.