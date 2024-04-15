Man killed in Phoenix shooting near several businesses, police say

A man was killed in a shooting near several Phoenix businesses on Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 9 a.m. on April 15.

"When officers arrived, officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives have responded to assume the investigation," Phoenix Police said.

In the area of the shooting, there are businesses such as Blossom Asian Cuisine, PT PHO Express, Sundance Animal Hospital and High City Smoke Shop.

Crime scene tape was seen around some of the entrances to those businesses.

The victim hasn't been identified.

For now, no more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: