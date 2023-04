Mesa police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Southern and Dobson on Friday night.

The 55-year-old man was pushing a motorcycle across Dobson Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle just after 8:30 p.m.

The man died from his injuries, and the driver involved abandoned his car and ran away.

Officers are still working to identify and locate the suspect.

Where the crash happened: