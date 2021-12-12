Man rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix

A man was rescued out of a 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix on Sunday, Dec. 12 after firefighters say his climbing rope became tangled at the top of the tree.

"Ladder 26 arrived on the scene and using the traditional ‘cat out of a tree’ method, picked the man off the palm with the bucket of their ladder," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

The man was trimming the tree when he became stuck.

He wasn't hurt and was reunited with his family.

