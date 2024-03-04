Man sentenced for Arizona highway shooting found dead in prison

A man sentenced to prison for shooting at several cars along the Beeline Highway in 2016 has died behind bars.

The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry says James Walker, 44, took his own life while serving a 30-year sentence at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson. Walker was convicted of aggravated assault, armed robbery and drug violations.

"Prison staff discovered Walker unresponsive in his housing unit on March 02, 2024, and conducted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived onsite," ADCRR said in a statement. "Responding paramedics in consultation with medical staff pronounced Walker deceased."

Authorities say Walker shot at several vehicles along State Route 87. No one was killed, but several cars were damaged and at least two people were hurt.

Walker's death will be investigated by the medical examiner's office.