Man shot and killed in the West Valley; child found with gun on school bus | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 2, 2024 7:01pm MST
PHOENIX - From a deadly shooting investigation in a West Valley city to a weapons incident involving an elementary school student in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

1. Man shot and killed in the West Valley

Phoenix man shot, killed in Peoria; suspect sought
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in a Peoria neighborhood.

2. Major earthquake rocks Asian country

Taiwan struck by 7.4 earthquake, damaging buildings and causing tsunami
Taiwan was rocked by a powerful earthquake, causing damage to buildings in a southern city and generating a tsunami that reached Japanese islands.

3. Child found with gun on school bus

Phoenix child found with gun on school bus, officials say
Officials with an elementary school in Phoenix say their staff members had to deal with a weapons-related incident that unfolded on a school bus Monday morning.

4. Why a Downtown Phoenix eatery had to change its name

From Lovesack to Lovebite: Why a new Phoenix business had to change its name
'We did everything correctly, and then on the last day that they could object, they did,' the dumpling restaurant's owner said.

5. What to know about Bird Flu

Bird Flu: What to know as Texas person contracts virus
As news spread that a person in Texas has been diagnosed with bird flu, people are now talking about a specific type of flu virus that doesn't often infect humans.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 4/2/24

Temperatures are heating up, but will they reach the 90's?