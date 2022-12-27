Man shot dead at west Phoenix 7-Eleven store; teen suspect arrested

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department have released more information surrounding a deadly shooting that happened overnight in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Camelback. According to investigators, officers were called to the area just after midnight on Dec. 27, and when they arrived at the scene, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified by officials as 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado, was declared dead by firefighters who responded to the scene.

"Detectives conducted a thorough review of the surveillance cameras from the store and were able to identify the suspect involved. A search warrant was later served and resulted in the arrest of a teenaged male," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say they are still looking into events that led up to the shooting. The teenage suspect, meanwhile, is accused of several felony charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

A deadly shooting is under investigation at a 7-Eleven near 75th Ave and Camelback.

More Arizona headlines