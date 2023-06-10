Deadly central Phoenix shooting was in self-defense, police say

Police say a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in central Phoenix may have acted in self-defense.

A heavy police presence could be seen in a neighborhood near 16th Street and Cambridge Avenue on Friday night.

When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Cal Smith with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition but did not survive.

An adult male at the scene was taken into custody.

"Details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation, however, preliminary information suggests the shooter in this case acted in self-defense," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.

The shooter was released, and the case is being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

