Man stealing expensive youth football equipment caught on Phoenix home's security camera

Over a thousand dollars worth of youth football equipment was stolen from a Laveen home and now the team coach, also a dad himself, is doing all he can to recover the equipment, but he says getting the money to replace it will be really tough.

The theft happened over the weekend and the family says they still don't have any leads aside from surveillance video of the alleged thief.

"You know man … it's for the kids," said coach David Gonzales.

The man was seen stealing the items, totaling about $1,300, from the front porch of a home.

"We forgot to bring it in," Gonzales said. "It was behind a pillar. Unfortunately, this guy walked into our patio and took all of the equipment off."

It happened around 3 in the morning at the coach's home and his 10-year-old son's equipment was also stolen in the mix.

"We had four footballs in there, couple helmets, the helmets were $500 each. We went out for the last day or two here trying to find new equipment," Gonzales said. "They just weren't available. The suppliers don't have it."

The Laveen Youth Football League practiced days later, missing a lot of key equipment. Later that night, Gonzales recalls seeing the alleged thief once again in the neighborhood.

He chased him but wasn't able to catch him.

They're asking the community for help in catching the man and are hoping to get their equipment back.

"Just expose this guy. Times are hard right now so it'll be a struggle to recoup," Gonzales said. "I work very hard to help supply this stuff for not only my child, but all of the kids out here."

The family did file a police report.

Anyone with information can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.