Man wanted in Washington on felony warrant found in Arizona

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Photo: Prescott Valley PD

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - A man wanted in the state of Washington on a felony warrant has been arrested in north-central Arizona, according to authorities.

Prescott Valley police said they received an anonymous call on Aug. 11 about a wanted person.

Police patrol personnel verified there was a valid warrant out of Washington for 36-year-old Asael Paul Coronado.

Coronado was found at his Prescott Valley home and taken into custody before being transferred to the Yavapai County jail in Verde Valley, police said.

Police didn’t immediately disclose details about the felony warrant.

