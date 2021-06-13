Man with machete hurled gay slurs, threatened to stab victim in potential DC hate crime, police say

article

Police say a man armed with a machete threatened to stab someone Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

Police say they're investigating it as a potential hate crime.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Florida Ave. NW in the District's Shaw neighborhood.

Police say the suspect called the victim a gay slur while the victim was dining outside. The suspect then stabbed cicadas on the ground with the machete and flicked the bugs at the victim.

"I'll silence you," the suspect told the victim, police say.

The suspect then left the scene. No injuries were reported.

The crime fell on the same weekend as Capital Pride, the District's annual celebration of queer culture.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

