An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning.

Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the carport of the home on Sept. 22.

No further details have been released.

