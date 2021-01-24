Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt underway after two inmates escape from Florence prison; $35K reward offered

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 inmates escape Florence prison

PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Corrections is searching for two inmates from Florence State Prison after they escaped from their medium custody unit on Jan. 23.

John Charpiot had been serving a 35-year sentence on child molestation and sex abuse charges since 2011, officials say.

David Harmon was serving a 100-year sentence on kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges. He had been imprisoned since 2012.

Both inmates were charged out of Maricopa County.

A $35,000 reward per escapee is being offered for information leading to their capture.

The pair were accounted for during the 4 PM count on Saturday, but failed to appear for the 8:30 PM count, according to officials.

The Dept. of Corrections says they are utilizing their chase teams, tracking dogs and their fugitive apprehension unit to find the escaped prisoners.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

David Harmon (left) and John Charpiot (right)

MORE: Medium Custody Inmates Escape from ASPC-Florence

