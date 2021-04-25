Man's body pulled from Lake Pleasant after weekend boat crash

Several people were involved in a boat crash at Lake Pleasant on April 25 and two of them were taken to the hospital, says Captain Mario Bravo with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department.

"There was a pontoon boat pulling a raft. The raft tipped over with kids in it and some adults jumped in the lake to rescue the kids," Bravo says.

The children were all wearing life jackets, however, the sheriff's office says the men who jumped in were not. One of the men never made it back to the boat after swimming to rescue the children.

41-year-old Shaba Isaac was identified as the missing man and around midnight, he was pulled from the lake 103 feet below water, deceased.

"We do believe he went under water and has not resurfaced. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol detectives are en-route to investigate," said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the sheriff's office at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office says there are no signs of trauma to Isaac's body or no signs of foul play.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

Paramedics treated several adults for submersion and transported them to an area hospital as a precaution. The children are OK.





