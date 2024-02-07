Expand / Collapse search
Man's death in Phoenix ruled as murder: PD

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - One day after a man was found dead in North Phoenix, police say his death has been ruled as a homicide.

The incident unfolded on the morning of Feb. 6. In a statement, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said officers were sent to an area near Black Canyon Access Road and Cactus for an injured person call. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

"There were no obvious signs of injuries to the man at the scene," the police spokesperson wrote. "During autopsy the man was found to have a gunshot wound from a small caliber firearm which resulted in his death."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/