Many highway closures still in effect due to Arizona storm

Portions of two interstate highways were among multiple routes that remained closed Tuesday morning due to difficult driving conditions from winter weather in Arizona’s high country.

Winter storm warnings or advisories remained in effect in many parts of Arizona and the National Weather Service said heavy snow was falling from Flagstaff to Heber.

In Nevada, higher-elevation outlying areas of metro Las Vegas got light snowfall on Jan. 26. Up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) was expected in some places before the storm was expected to taper off by midday, the National Weather Service said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said closures included eastbound Interstate 40 at State Route 89 in Ash Fork and northbound Interstate 17 at the junction with State Route 179 south of Sedona.

Other highways with partial closures as of Tuesday morning included U.S. 60 from Globe to Show Low in eastern Arizona, SR 89 from Chino Valley to I-40 in northern Arizona and U.S. 80 in Bisbee in southeastern Arizona.

The Transportation Department urged drivers to postpone travel in the high country until the latest storm has passed and says those who do travel should be prepared for extended time on the road.

Preliminary snowfall reports from the latest storm included 14.2 inches (36 centimeters) at the Flagstaff airport and 16 inches (40.6 centimeters) at Payson between Sunday night and late Monday, the weather service said.

Highway closures, delays

Interstate 17 is closed in both directions between SR 179 and Lake Mary Road (mileposts 299-340)

US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)

State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow (mileposts 236-342)

State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87

US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low

State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale

State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott

State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

State Route 89A at Oak Creek on Jan. 26, 2021 (ADOT)

