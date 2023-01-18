Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi

A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said.

Both drivers were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

Officials say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The intersection has been shut down for the cleanup and investigation.

