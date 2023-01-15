Expand / Collapse search
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating deadly shooting in North Central Phoenix

The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in the area of Dunlap and Central Avenue, and the victim died as a result of his injuries.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix.

According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.

The person's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made so far.

