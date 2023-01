A child is in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix, police said Sunday.

Officers say they were called twice at around the same time on Jan. 15: one was for a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, and the other was for a juvenile with a gunshot wound at the hospital.

Investigators linked the two calls to the same incident.

It's still unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say more updates are expected later today.

